Viral: These days, tattoos serve as "style statements." Some are gradually transforming their entire body into a canvas, while others are tattooing various designs on their hands, arms, necks, or other body parts. A few of the youths are also artistically writing their sweethearts' names on the body's hidden address. A young man was featured in a video that went viral recently on social media. He had the name of his sweetheart permanently inked inside his lip.

The footage was uploaded on tattoo artist Abhishek Sapkal's Instagram profile in December of last year. In the video, the tattoo artist inscribes the word "Amruta" on a young man's inverted lower lip. "Just Pure Love" is written at the bottom of the video.

Different people posted different remarks on social media after the video became viral. This video has already received 1 crore views. The young man's feat was deemed "crazy" by several internet users. "I am really shocked by the intelligence of the youth," a instagram user said. Another user wrote, "His spouse will remain unaware of his lover's identity, even in the event of a breakup or remarriage." A third user said, "Proof is not necessary for true love. It will show up as kindness, love, and mutual respect."