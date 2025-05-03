Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Cuttack, Three Engineers Killed

Cuttack: At least three engineers were killed and several others were injured in Odisha's Cuttack, after a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Saturday evening. The incident took place in the Khannagar area located in Cuttack city, leading to a chaotic situation in the area. According to reports, the bridge collapse occurred while construction work was underway. The sources claimed that the slab fell on the workers, causing severe injuries.

On information of the incident, the local police and the rescue team rushed to the spot and immediately rushed the injured to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, where three of them succumbed to their injuries. The other injured persons are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police have identified the deceased as Soumya Ranjan Behera, Shiba Shankar Patnaik, and Subhash Chandra Bhakta, all of whom were site engineers.

Following the incident, the Cuttack police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe to identify the culprit behind the incident. A senior police official stated that the police team are trying to determine the cause of the collapse for further legal action.

The police official stated that the investigation will examine the construction process, the materials used, and the safety measures in place at the time of the incident. The authorities are expected to submit a report detailing their findings and recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.