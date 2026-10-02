Under-Construction Truss Bridge on Shimla-Mataur Corridor Collapses in Hamirpur; Rescue Op Underway

Hamirpur: An under-construction truss bridge on the Shimla-Mataur four-lane corridor collapsed over the Hathli Khad near Masiyana in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, leaving several workers injured.

Local administration and emergency teams rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are currently underway.

Detailing the incident, Naib Tehsildar Jagdish Chand said, "Work was underway by NHAI workers who were working here. Due to the bridge falling, out of the eight workers involved, two sustained serious injuries; they have been sent to Hamirpur Medical College. Efforts are currently underway to extricate the remaining five workers."

"The incident occurred around 2:00 PM. Workers were manoeuvring the steel span forward with a crane when the collapse occurred; the exact details of the failure are not yet fully known," he added.

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According to a statement issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the launching operation of a 90-metre-long truss bridge was underway using the incremental launching (pushing) method on the under-construction Hamirpur Bypass (NH-103) project, which is part of the Shimla-Mataur corridor.

"During the launching process, when the launching nose was positioned over the pier cap, it suddenly collapsed due to a mechanical failure, resulting in the truss structure falling. There has been no damage to the bridge piers," NHAI said.

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The authority further confirmed that three persons sustained injuries and were promptly shifted to the nearest hospital in Hamirpur for medical treatment.