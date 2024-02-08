Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away in Mumbai Today

Advertisement

Mumbai: Elder sister of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajuben, passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai.

As per media reports, Rajuben was recovering after a lung transplant procedure a few months ago at the Mumbai Hospital.

Advertisement

Following this development, Shah has cancelled two public events scheduled to be held in Gujarat, a BJP spokesperson said.

The Union Home Minister was scheduled to attend two public events in Gujarat-- one at Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha district and the other at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

Advertisement



