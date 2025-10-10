Union Minister Giriraj Singh Calls Rahul Gandhi “Lal Babua”, Labels Him As “Non-Serious Leader”

'Lal Babua': Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him "Lal Babua" amid speculation that the Congress leader is selecting candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections through video calls while being abroad.

Singh further went on to label Rahul Gandhi as a "non-serious leader," accusing him of focusing solely on degrading India and spreading false narratives within the country.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Giriraj Singh described Rahul Gandhi as "a privileged son" and a "Nepo boy," saying, "There is a word 'nepo kid'. I will not call him a nepo kid because he is a 'nepo boy'. A privileged son, he is a "Lal Babua."

He further added, "If he is selecting candidates through video call while sitting in a foreign country, then voters will also meet him virtually. He is a non-serious leader whose only task is to degrade India and spread false narratives within the country."

Giriraj Singh also reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the Special Investigation Report (SIR), accusing her of making Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims feel safe under her leadership.

Highlighting attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in West Bengal visiting flood-affected regions, Singh said, "Mamata Banerjee needs to accept herself as the CM of a state of India. She thinks she is the PM of Bengal, that is why the law there is different...Only Rohingya Bangladeshi muslims (in Bengal) are safe...Should Indian citizens be required to have a certification? I put this (question) in front of the citizens of the country. Then Mamata Banerjee will understand." Addressing the Ayodhya house explosion incident, he stated that no one would be spared.

"I do not have all the information, but the blast is painful news.

So far, there has been no reaction from the India alliance leader. They will react when there is a blast in a mosque. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Yodi Adityuaath, no one will be spared. Whoever has committed this crime will be punished," Giriraj Singh said.

Earlier, reacting on the RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, promises to ensure government jobs in every household in Bihar if voted to power, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that it's a "laughable" poll promise while asserting that former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister's father (RJD supremo Lalu Yadav) was registering lands in his name in exchange of jobs to the candidates.

Giriraj Singh was referring to the Land-for-Jobs case, in which a court has reserved an order on framing charges in a case against Lalu Prasad and his family. The CBI has concluded its arguments on framing charges.