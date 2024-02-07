Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:18 IST
Unknown Person Forges FM Sitharaman's Letter and Signature, Writes to Amit Shah; Probe On
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has formed several teams to investigate the matter.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Won't pass debt burden to future generations: FM Sitharaman | Image:ANI
New Delhi: An unknown person on Tuesday forged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's letter and signature and wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources revealed.
Following the incident, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has formed several teams to investigate the matter.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
