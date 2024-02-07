Advertisement

Ayodhya: With just a few hours left for the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Acharya Lokesh Muni spoke exclusively to Republic TV’s editor-in chief Arnam Goswami over spirituality, sentiments of devotees and festive fervour across the country in light of grand opening of the Ram Temple.

Highlighting the importance of Lord Ram in Jainism, Acharya Lokesh Muni said that Lord Ram holds the same place in Jainism as Adi Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Nath and Tirthankar Mahavir.

Lord Ram's importance in Jainism

The Jain spiritual leader said," A ‘maryadapurush’ is not just limited to a religion, caste or a community. Lord Ram is the soul of Bharat. Just like sunlight, cold breeze of rivers, fruits in trees belong to all, similarly Lord Ram belongs to all and all belong to him. The scenes are unprecedented and incredible. It cannot be described with words. And today, not only in Ayodhya, that is experiencing a divine vibe, but every corner of the world is celebrating the historic event including the Times Square in New York. It is not just the Pran Pratishtha of a temple, but the Pran Pratishtha of ‘rashtra nirman’. It is like laying the foundation stone of Ram Rajya."

#JaiShriRam | This is a Pran Pratishtha for the country and a foundation stone of Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya means discipline, sacrifice, patience, respecting woman and a pure character. I believe that Ayodhya as a epicenter of spiritualism will guide the entire world: Acharya Lokesh… pic.twitter.com/oDjrrFJCMZ — Republic (@republic) January 21, 2024

Speaking on Ram Rajya, the spiritual leader said," The meaning of Ram is maryada (limit), discipline, sacrifice, respect for all, and moral values. A country's safety depends also on the character of its people."

Emphasising on the importance of the Ram Temple, Acharya Lokesh Muni asserted that the Ram Temple will provide guidance to people from across the world.

#JaiShriRam | Since January 1, more people have reached Kashi than Goa. If India will restore its glory, it will do so from epicenters like Ayodhya: Acharya Lokesh Muni, Jain Saint



Tune in for Arnab's special broadcast ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Jan 22-… pic.twitter.com/S5AhOptDON — Republic (@republic) January 21, 2024

Speaking on the spiritual development in the country, he said that he number of tourists travelling to Kashi during January 1 to December 31 in 2023 was higher than the number of tourists visiting Goa during the corresponding period.

Rise of spiritual tourism

The 62-year-old said that a boost in spiritual tourism was witnessed as a result of PM Modi’s efforts. He said, “PM Narendra Modi is a visionary leader who always talks about developments. Today, Ayodhya has become a land of spirituality for Jains, Buddhism, Sikhism and Sanatan Dharma.”

He said," I have not seen such scenes in 62 years. Amid cold wave, people don't have slippers in their feet but they have smile on their face. I want to appeal people to make January 22 a historic event and imbibe the qualities of Lord Ram."

He urged people to take a pledge to take the country forward towards Ram Rajya.

