Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
UP: 2 killed in road accident on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Naurangpur
After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for the postmortem.
- India
- 1 min read
Greater Noida: Two people were killed after a Tata Mahindra pickup and a truck collided on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Naurangpur village under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station in Uttar Pradesh.
According to police sources, the mishap was reported at around 2am on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul bahav (35) and Narsiram Saini (38). The deceased were travelling in the Mahindra pickup during the accident.
Sources said that the accident led to disruption in traffic on the expressway for a brief period. The vehicles were removed from the road using cranes. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
