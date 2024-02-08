Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
UP: Alleged Terrorist With Links to ISIS Arrested From Aligarh
The ATS, which had been actively pursuing Bakhtiyar, announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his capture.
Uttar Pradesh: The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh apprehended Faizan Bakhtiyar, a suspected terrorist linked to the ISIS, in Aligarh on Wednesday. The ATS, which had been actively pursuing Bakhtiyar, announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his capture.
Bakhtiyar, associated with the ISIS' Aligarh module, was pursuing a Master of Social Work course at Aligarh Muslim University, as revealed by the Uttar Pradesh Police's ATS statement.
His name surfaced in connection with the arrests of Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz bin Tariq, self-radicalised terrorists linked to ISIS, in November last year.
Prohibited Literature Seized
The ATS seized "prohibited" literature from the previously arrested individuals, highlighting the potential threat posed by the ISIS Aligarh module.
Acting on a tip-off, the anti-terrorism unit had been monitoring the activities of radicalized individuals influenced by ISIS ideologies, engaging in anti-national activities, and forming a "jihadi group" under the guidance of their handlers within the terrorist organization.
