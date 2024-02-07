English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

UP ATS Arrests Pak ISI Agent Satyendra Siwal Working as MEA Employee at Indian Embassy in Moscow

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal was involved in anti-India activities

Srinwanti Das
The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Squad (ATS) has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow
The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Squad (ATS) has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow | Image:ANI
Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Squad (ATS) has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow, for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and providing them important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

Satendra Siwal, the son of Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in police station area of Hapur district has been arrested by the ATS.

Siwal repoeredly works in the Ministry of External Affairs and is presently posted in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia.

The ATS was receiving intelligence from various confidential sources that the handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, through some persons, were luring the employees of the Ministry of External Affairs with money to obtain strategically and strategically important information related to the Indian Army that is likely to pose a huge threat to the internal and external security of India, the statement said.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers and providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments is being made available to them for money, it added.

Siwal was called to the ATS field unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules, the statement said.

He could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it added.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal, who is working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from 2021, at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and official secrets Act 1923, the statement said.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

