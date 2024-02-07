English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

UP Budget Bonanza: Jewar Airport Set to Take Off, Noida & Ayodhya See Big Investments | Key Points

While presenting the budget, UP Finance Minister made big announcements for Noida and Ayodhya and said that Asia's largest airport Jewar will open soon.

Digital Desk
Noida's Jewar Airport.
Noida's Jewar Airport. | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

UP Budget 2024-25: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented the state budget in Vidhan Sabha. While presenting the budget he made big announcements for Noida and Ayodhya and said that Asia's largest airport Jewar will open soon. The Noida airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, will get direct metro, high-speed rapid rail and road connectivity. Khanna also stated that there has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming to Ayodhya after the construction of the grand Ram Mandir. “Our social and cultural sector has got a lot of encouragement due to the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Ayodhya has become a big tourist centre of the world. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming here from India and the world which has greatly improved our economic condition”, said Khanna.   

UP Budget 2024-25: Big Announcements For Noida, Ayodhya  

  • In UP Budget 2024, there is a notable emphasis on enhancing air connectivity, reflecting a forward-looking approach to bolster the state's transportation infrastructure.
  • One of the key highlights is the remarkable 19.2 percent increase in air travel, underscoring the growing significance of aviation in the region. This surge in air travel is complemented by a substantial financial allocation of Rs 1100 crore dedicated to the expansion of airstrips, demonstrating a commitment to upgrade existing facilities and accommodate the rising demand for air services.
  • The budget allocates a significant sum of Rs 1150 crores specifically for the development of Jewar Airport. This substantial investment signifies the state government's dedication to transforming Jewar into a robust aviation hub, capable of handling increased passenger traffic and contributing to economic growth in the surrounding areas. 
  • Moreover, there is a noteworthy allocation of Rs 150 crore designated for the Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya, showcasing a commitment to the development and modernization of regional airports across Uttar Pradesh.

Key Highlights From Suresh Khanna's Address

In the UP Budget 2024-25, special attention has been given to the poor, women, youth and annadata farmers. "Our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, there has been unprecedented improvement in law and order, along with this, as a result of significant improvement and expansion in infrastructure and collectivity, investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh crores have been received through the Global Investor Summit held in the year 2023, which will employ 1.10 crore people in the state. Organised crime has been eradicated and the industrial sector is growing at a fast pace. The state used to be in the 14th place in the ranking of ease of doing business but today it is in the second position”, claimed Khanna.   

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this budget will become a strong pillar of making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy. This budget is dedicated to the overall development of the state as well as to rebuilding the infrastructure and bringing the poor, the underprivileged, the youth, women and farmers into the mainstream of development along with them leading a respectable life," he said.

Advertisement

The UP Finance minister said that this budget is a document of restoration of ancient cultural glory in the state as well as following all the modern parameters of development. “In the Union Budget, more emphasis has been laid on infrastructure development to achieve the goal of building a developed nation along with taking care of the weaker sections of society. Uttar Pradesh will get the maximum benefit from it”, he added. 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement