UP Budget 2024-25: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented the state budget in Vidhan Sabha. While presenting the budget he made big announcements for Noida and Ayodhya and said that Asia's largest airport Jewar will open soon. The Noida airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi, will get direct metro, high-speed rapid rail and road connectivity. Khanna also stated that there has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming to Ayodhya after the construction of the grand Ram Mandir. “Our social and cultural sector has got a lot of encouragement due to the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Ayodhya has become a big tourist centre of the world. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming here from India and the world which has greatly improved our economic condition”, said Khanna.

UP Budget 2024-25: Big Announcements For Noida, Ayodhya

In UP Budget 2024, there is a notable emphasis on enhancing air connectivity, reflecting a forward-looking approach to bolster the state's transportation infrastructure.

One of the key highlights is the remarkable 19.2 percent increase in air travel, underscoring the growing significance of aviation in the region. This surge in air travel is complemented by a substantial financial allocation of Rs 1100 crore dedicated to the expansion of airstrips, demonstrating a commitment to upgrade existing facilities and accommodate the rising demand for air services.

The budget allocates a significant sum of Rs 1150 crores specifically for the development of Jewar Airport. This substantial investment signifies the state government's dedication to transforming Jewar into a robust aviation hub, capable of handling increased passenger traffic and contributing to economic growth in the surrounding areas.

Moreover, there is a noteworthy allocation of Rs 150 crore designated for the Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya, showcasing a commitment to the development and modernization of regional airports across Uttar Pradesh.

Key Highlights From Suresh Khanna's Address

In the UP Budget 2024-25, special attention has been given to the poor, women, youth and annadata farmers. "Our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, there has been unprecedented improvement in law and order, along with this, as a result of significant improvement and expansion in infrastructure and collectivity, investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh crores have been received through the Global Investor Summit held in the year 2023, which will employ 1.10 crore people in the state. Organised crime has been eradicated and the industrial sector is growing at a fast pace. The state used to be in the 14th place in the ranking of ease of doing business but today it is in the second position”, claimed Khanna.

"Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this budget will become a strong pillar of making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy. This budget is dedicated to the overall development of the state as well as to rebuilding the infrastructure and bringing the poor, the underprivileged, the youth, women and farmers into the mainstream of development along with them leading a respectable life," he said.

The UP Finance minister said that this budget is a document of restoration of ancient cultural glory in the state as well as following all the modern parameters of development. “In the Union Budget, more emphasis has been laid on infrastructure development to achieve the goal of building a developed nation along with taking care of the weaker sections of society. Uttar Pradesh will get the maximum benefit from it”, he added.