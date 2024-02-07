English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

UP Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 cr for Free Sweaters, School Bags to Classes 1-8 Students

The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the makeover of government primary schools under Operation Kayakalp.

Isha Bhandari
CM Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the makeover of government primary schools under Operation Kayakalp. | Image:File/Facebook
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the provision of free sweaters, shoes, and bags to approximately 2 crore students in classes 1 to 8. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while presenting the UP budget for 2024-25, highlighted that Rs 650 crore is allocated for sweaters and shoes, and Rs 350 crore for school bags. The Uttar Pradesh government has also proposed an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the makeover of government primary schools under Operation Kayakalp. Minister Khanna emphasized the shift to a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, transferring Rs 1,200 per student directly to parents' bank accounts for uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, and stationery. The UP budget also focuses on educational infrastructure, allocating Rs 516.64 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Yojana to equip all government secondary schools with basic facilities and establish smart classes and labs. Additionally, Rs 498 crore is designated for continuing the establishment of digital libraries at the Gram Panchayat and ward level.

Uttar Pradesh budget 2024: Vocational Education Takes Center Stage 

Vocational education takes center stage with a Rs 818.75 crore provision for upgrading 69 government Industrial Training Institutes. The initiative includes collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited for modern workshops and classrooms. 

Furthermore, a pragmatic and hands-on orientation program is planned for students of classes 6 to 8 and secondary-level students in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The budget emphasizes skill development through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, offering courses aligned with the National Curriculum Framework and National Credit Framework. 

A provision of Rs 70 crore is set aside for the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, aiming to provide training and allowances to youth in industries through apprenticeships.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

