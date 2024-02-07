Advertisement

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the development plans for state-of-the-art Aero City in Lucknow which will spread across 1500 acres, signifying the luxury and modern architecture.

Presenting this year's budget at UP Assembly, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said, “There is a plan to develop Aero City in Lucknow on the lines of Delhi, which will be developed in about 1500 acres.”

He added that Lucknow's Aero City will feature luxury facilities like 7-star hotels, park, world-class convention centres and others.

Delhi's Aero City, located near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, serves as top destination for travellers with endless layovers. It's known for luxury hotels, restaurants, stores and modern infrastructure.

UP Budget 2024: Yogi Govt Plans Big For Ayodhya

Presenting the UP Budget 2024-25, Khanna laid emphasis on the development plans for Ayodhya and underlined the tourism boost in the temple town.

"Our social and cultural sector has got a lot of encouragement due to the construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Ayodhya has become a big tourist centre of the world. There has been a huge increase in the number of tourists coming here from India and the world which has greatly improved our economic condition."

Further stressing Yogi government's effort to development of the state, Khanna said that State has elevated about six crore people out of poverty.

“Today the unemployment rate in the state is only 2%. Semiconductor policy has been approved by the state government. This policy will pave the way for the establishment and development of semi-conductor units in the state, which will bring large-scale investment in the state from within the country and abroad. Uttar Pradesh has become the fourth state in the country to bring such a policy.”