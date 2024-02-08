Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a momentous step on Sunday as he inaugurated the Swachh Teerth Campaign in Ayodhya. Sweeping the iconic Lata Mangeshkar Chowk himself, the chief minister set the tone for a week-long cleanliness drive, emphasizing the significance of a pristine Ayodhya ahead of Lord Shri Ram's much-anticipated arrival after 500 years.

Launching the Campaign: Yogi Adityanath, a fervent advocate for cleanliness, initiated the campaign by personally participating in the sweeping of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. During the launch, he underscored the need for making Ayodhya the cleanest city and urged citizens to extend their efforts to maintain the cleanliness of religious, tourist, and pilgrimage sites.

Flagging Off Sanitation Vehicles: As a symbolic gesture of commitment to cleanliness, the chief minister flagged off sanitation vehicles belonging to the Municipal Corporation. This move marks a strategic initiative to enhance the city's waste management infrastructure and further promote a cleaner environment.

Addressing the Devotees: Expressing the collective anticipation of Ram devotees, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the spiritual significance of Lord Ram's arrival. He called for a week-long cleanliness campaign across villages, cities, pilgrimage sites, and other public places, rallying the support of teachers, students, Mangal Dals, and social workers.

Involving the Community: The chief minister stressed the importance of community involvement in the ‘Swachh Teerth Campaign’. Encouraging citizens to actively participate, he called for the cleaning of temples, hospitals, schools, roads, streets, and public places. Yogi Adityanath also advocated for increasing public awareness to discourage the use of single-use plastic, aligning with broader environmental sustainability goals.

Looking Forward: The launch of the ‘Swachh Teerth Campaign’ marks a crucial step in the preparation for Lord Shri Ram's arrival, fostering a sense of collective responsibility for cleanliness among the citizens. As the week-long initiative gains momentum, Ayodhya aims to set an example for other cities in Uttar Pradesh, echoing the vision of a cleaner and more sustainable future.

