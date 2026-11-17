Lucknow: The draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with claims and objections to be accepted from November 17 to December 16, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

Rinwa said voters can apply to add names, seek deletion of names or correct details in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8 during the one-month period.

"The draft electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision, 2027 has been published in Uttar Pradesh today. Claims and objections will be accepted over a one-month period, from today, November 17, 2026, to December 16, 2026. Names can be added using Forms 6, 7, and 8. There will also be an opportunity to have names removed from the electoral roll or to correct any details," he said.

He said special camps would be organised at polling stations across the state on November 21, 22, 28 and 29 to assist voters with the process.

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“During this one-month period, special camps will be held on the following days: Saturday, November 21; Sunday, November 22; Saturday, November 28; and Sunday, November 29,” Rinwa said.

He added that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available at all 1,73,730 polling stations in Uttar Pradesh from 10 am to 4 pm during the camps. They would carry copies of the draft electoral roll and have blank Forms 6, 7 and 8 available.

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“At all 1,73,730 polling stations across Uttar Pradesh, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present with the draft electoral roll from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. They will have an adequate supply of blank Forms 6, 7 and 8 available. Citizens are requested to visit their respective polling stations on these dates, between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, to check for their names,” he said.

Rinwa said voters should carry a passport-sized colour photograph and valid documents as proof of date of birth and residence. He added that Aadhaar could be used as one such document and that the voter registration process could be completed at the camps.