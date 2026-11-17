New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others for failing to file their replies in the suo motu criminal contempt proceedings initiated against them over their alleged remarks and social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj granted the AAP leaders a final opportunity of three weeks to file their responses, warning that their right to file replies would be closed if they failed to comply within the stipulated period.

Refusing to grant any further extension, the bench expressed strong displeasure over the delay and remarked, “No, we will not give you further time. You are taking us for a ride. We have a report from the registry that compliance of the Court’s order to serve the record of the case to the alleged contemnors has been done. Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right.”

The court’s observations came after the alleged contemnors failed to submit their responses despite the earlier directions and the registry confirming that the relevant case records had been supplied to them.

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The criminal contempt proceedings were initiated on May 14 by Justice Sharma against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders, including Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Vinay Mishra, over alleged social media posts and remarks targeting the judge while she was hearing matters connected with the Delhi excise policy case.

The judge had taken exception to social media posts allegedly questioning her impartiality and attributing political allegiance to her. She had also expressed concern over the circulation of allegedly misleading edited videos of a speech delivered by her at an educational institution in Varanasi, as well as clips from court proceedings.

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In her order initiating contempt proceedings, Justice Sharma had alleged that Kejriwal orchestrated a “calculated campaign of vilification” against her on social media instead of pursuing legal remedies.

On May 19, the High Court issued notices to the proposed contemnors and granted them four weeks to file their replies. Senior advocate Rajdipa Behura was also appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court.

At an earlier hearing, Kejriwal’s counsel had submitted that he had not received the complete material forming the basis of the contempt proceedings. The bench had consequently directed the registry to supply the remaining records before the proposed contemnors filed their responses.

The proceedings followed the February 27 order of a trial court discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise policy case.

Subsequently, on April 20, Justice Sharma dismissed their applications seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s challenge to the discharge order.