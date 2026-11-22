New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting tomorrow to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said here on Sunday.

According to sources, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls, and deliberations in Delhi will continue for two days on November 23 and 24.

Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona on Friday asserted that the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to form the government, emphasising that strengthening the party's organisational structure was her primary priority.

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Speaking on the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and the ongoing organisational review exercise, Mishra dismissed speculation of any internal differences within the party and said Congress workers were enthusiastic and motivated.

"We will not contest the 2027 elections merely for the sake of participating; we will fight to form the government. There is no rift. The enthusiasm among the Congress workers is tremendous. They arrived at this review meeting filled with great inspiration. We have a review process to conduct; I will meet with representatives from each district, seek their opinions, and engage in discussions with them.“

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Emphasising the importance of strengthening the party organisation ahead of the elections, the Congress leader said her focus would be on building a strong organisational base to help the INDIA alliance secure victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

“My primary objective, now that I have taken on this role, is to strengthen the organisation so that our INDIA alliance can form the government in 2027. To achieve this, we mustn't just contest the elections to fight; we contest to win—and we shall fight and win."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Friday exuded confidence in her party and the SP forging an electoral pact to win power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its decade-long politics in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Congress-SP seat-sharing talks, Shrinate said, "Those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of discussing seat-sharing are set to meet in the coming days. There will be a good agreement, a sound seat-sharing arrangement; a strong alliance will contest in Uttar Pradesh, and we will form our government."

The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties.

In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround. The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested.