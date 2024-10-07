sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP: Father of MBBS Student Found Dead in College Alleges Murder, FIR Lodged

Published 14:28 IST, October 7th 2024

UP: Father of MBBS Student Found Dead in College Alleges Murder, FIR Lodged

The father of the MBBS student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shahjahanpur, has alleged murder of his son and has also lodged an FIR.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Father of MBBS Student who Died under mysterious conditions alleges murder
Father of MBBS Student who Died under mysterious conditions alleges murder | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:28 IST, October 7th 2024