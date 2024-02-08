UP: Girl Students Compelled to Reside in Boys Hostel in Aligarh, Probe Launched

Advertisement

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, a group of girls were allegedly forced to stay in the boys hostel of a college in the Kotwali area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to fore after the group of girls accused the hostel manager of locking them inside the boys hostel, claimed sources privy to information.

The frightened girl students informed the entire incident to police by dialling ‘112.' Acting on the complaint, the police team rushed to the spot and took out the girl students out of the boys hostel and shifted them to their dedicate rooms.

Advertisement

This is breaking news. More details to follow.