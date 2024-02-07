English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

UP Govt Raises Sugarcane Price By Rs 20 Per Quintal

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Digital Desk
Sugarcane
UP govt raises sugarcane price by Rs 20 per quintal | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday increased state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal, in an effort to garner support of sugarcane farmers in the state ahead of general elections.

The price of cane has been increased by Rs 20/quintal. The early variety will now cost Rs 370 per quintal while the common variety price will be Rs 360 a quintal, Minister, Sugar Industry and Cane development Department, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary told reporters.

Earlier, the purchase price of the early variety of sugarcane was Rs 350 per quintal and for the common variety was Rs 340 per quintal.

These prices had been effective after the government increased SAP of sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections.

General elections are expected to be held in the country in April-May this year .

Besides the fair and remunerative price (FRP) on the crop announced by the Union government, SAP is determined by the government of sugar producing states considering the cost of production in specific regions.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

