UP International Trade Show 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued In Noida, Greater Noida - Know Entry & Parking Guidelines, Road Diversions, Alternate Routes

Greater Noida: With the UP International Trade Show 2025 set to begin today at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police and Noida Traffic Police have released rolled out a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and visitors during the high-profile event.

The five-day trade show, which will start from today and continue till September 29, will be inaugurated by PM Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior ministers, diplomats, industry leaders, and international delegates will also be in attendance.

Entry and Parking Guidelines

VIP cardholders will enter through Gate No. 1 and park at Stellar Gymkhana. General visitors will be using Gates 3 to 6 will be redirected to the NASA roundabout parking, which accommodates up to 10,000 vehicles. Media personnel with ‘P’ passes will access the venue via Gate No. 5. International delegates will be dropped at roundabouts near Gate No. 1 or 2, with vehicles proceeding towards designated parking zones.

Advisory for Visitors

Prefer metro services to minimise traffic pressure. Allocate extra travel time and plan routes in advance. Follow gate-specific entry and parking instructions. For any help, dial Traffic Helpline 9971009001.

Roads Diverted: Know Delhi-Noida-Greater Noida Traffic Advisory

In view of public safety and convenience, police have designated alternate routes for Ambulance/Fire Services in case of emergencies during the trade show period:

Alternate Routes

If traffic is obstructed on the Yamuna Expressway: Ambulance/Fire Service vehicles coming from the Agra side can exit at the Chhargaarh Cut, proceed through the Chhargaarh Underpass, take a right onto the Double Service Road, and then proceed via the VIP Route to Zero Point. If traffic is obstructed between Gautam Buddh University and IFS Villa: Ambulance/Fire Service vehicles coming from the Gautam Buddh University side can take a right turn from Pushta Tiraha, proceed via the Pushta Marg to Honda CL Chowk, and then via P-3 Roundabout to their destination. If traffic is obstructed at Chilla/DND Border: Vehicles can proceed from Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector-37, take the DSC Road to enter the Delhi area via New Ashok Nagar or Jhundpura Border. If traffic is obstructed at Chilla/DND Border: Vehicles can proceed from FilmcIty Flyover towards Sector-18, take the DSC Road to enter the Delhi area via New Ashok Nagar or Jhundpura Border. If traffic is obstructed at Chilla/DND Border: Vehicles can proceed from FilmCity Flyover towards Sector-18, take the Elevated Road via Sector-60, Model Town Sector-62, and enter the Delhi area via the Ghaziabad Border. If traffic is obstructed near Mahamaya Flyover: Vehicles can proceed from Charkha Roundabout towards Sector-94, and enter the Delhi area via Kalindi or Sector-37 and then the DSC Road via New Ashok Nagar Border. If traffic is obstructed near the Faridabad Flyover: Vehicles can proceed from the Sector-132 Cut via the Double Road towards Mahamaya Flyover. If traffic is obstructed near Hindon Cut, Advant on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Vehicles can proceed from Zero Point via Pari Chowk, then Surajpur, and onto the DSC Marg. If traffic is obstructed at Pari Chowk: Vehicles can proceed from P-03 via the IFS Villa Roundabout and onto the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. If the route is blocked up to Chilla, DND, Film City: Vehicles can proceed from Sector-37, Sector-18, Rajnigandha, Roundabout Chowk via New Ashok Nagar or Jhundpura. While coming from Delhi, if the route is blocked up to Chilla, DND, Film City: Vehicles can proceed from Roundabout Chowk Sector-15 via Rajnigandha, Sector-18, Sector-37 and onto the DSC Road.

Highlighting UP’s Global Potential

The UP International Trade Show 2025 will bring emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform and highlight the state’s diverse craft traditions, modern industries, textiles, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, AYUSH, and MSME innovations, alongside the state’s rich art, culture, and cuisine. With Russia as the partner country, the event is expected to boost trade, attract investments and draw significant international attention.

