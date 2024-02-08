Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

UP: Karni Sena head allegedly found slaughtering cow absconds after firing on police

Police said that the Karni Sena Head was with four persons who were allegedly slaughtering cows near Devaraniya river in Bareilly's Bhojipura.

bareilly
The Karni Sena Head was allegedly spotted with four others slaughtering cows near the Devaraniya river. | Image:PTI
The Uttar Pradesh police, on January 13, booked the head of Gauraksha Karni Sena for his alleged involvement in cow slaughter. According to officials, Rahul Singh, the President of the cow vigilante group in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, was accompanying four persons who were cattle smugglers and were allegedly slaughtering cows near the Devaraniya river in Bhojipura.

As the police laid siege of the area, an encounter broke out and the accused men opened fire on the officials, Circle Officer Harsh Modi said. 

Three of the accused - Mohammad Saeed Khan, Devendra Kumar and Akram - have been arrested after being overpowered by the police while Singh and the fourth accomplice managed to escape. 

“The equipment used for cow slaughter and a tempo was seized from the arrested trio,” the Officer said. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the five persons, including Singh, at the Bhojipura police station under relevant IPC sections.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

