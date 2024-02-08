English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

UP Man Writes Lord Ram's Name Over 2.76 Crore Times, Deposits It in Sitaram Naam Bank

A resident of Bharwari town of Kaushambi district, the 73-year-old writes the name of Lord Ram in his free time and aims to write the name 5k times every day.

Manisha Roy
UP man writes Lord Ram's name over 2.76 cr times, deposits it in spiritual bank
Ram Chandra Kesarwani(73) is an account holder of the spiritual bank named International Sri Sitaram Naam Bank established in Ayodhya | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kaushambi: A septuagenarian from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi has achieved a feat of writing the name of Lord Ram over 2.76 crore times and depositing them a spiritual bank in Ayodhya. Bearing account number 21239, Ram Chandra Kesarwani (73) is an account holder of the spiritual bank named International Sri Sitaram Naam Bank established in Ayodhya.

Kesarwani said that Lord Ram will reside in Ayodhya with the glory of Ram's name. A resident of Bharwari town of Kaushambi district, the 73-year-old writes the name of Lord Ram in his free time and aims to write the name 5,000 times every day.

Advertisement

After writing the names in a booklet using red ink provided by the bank, a former employee of Irrigation Department deposits it in the bank and also makes an entry in the passbook.

The Ram devotee has till now deposited around Ram names 2,76,82,924 times in the bank, not only this, he goes to Ayodhya every 6 months or 1 year to deposit copies of Ram name.

Sharing details about how he adopted this habit, he said that post his retirement in August 2010, he was going to Rameshwaram where he met a family from Jaunpur who inspired him to write Ram name.

Advertisement

He said he was impressed by the said family's writing of Ram's name and they gave him a copy and red pen after which he also started writing the name of Lord Ram and he has continued doing so since then.

He said that till now he has written Ram names about 3 crore times. He has deposited Ram names written 2,76,82,924 times till August 28, 2023. He said a bundle with Ram names written 8,96,000 times is ready and he has to go to Ayodhya to deposit it, but due to extreme cold he is unable able to go.

Advertisement

Kesarwani said that till now he has also inspired 5 people to write the Ram name, out of which 4 people have been taken to Ayodhya and their accounts have been opened in Ram Naam Bank.

He told that the founder of this bank was Mahant Swami Nritya Gopaldas Ji Maharaj of Ayodhya and currently the branch manager of the bank is Puneet Ramdas Maharaj.

Advertisement

The idol of Lord Ram is slated to be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22.
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement