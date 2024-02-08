Advertisement

Kaushambi: A septuagenarian from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi has achieved a feat of writing the name of Lord Ram over 2.76 crore times and depositing them a spiritual bank in Ayodhya. Bearing account number 21239, Ram Chandra Kesarwani (73) is an account holder of the spiritual bank named International Sri Sitaram Naam Bank established in Ayodhya.

Kesarwani said that Lord Ram will reside in Ayodhya with the glory of Ram's name. A resident of Bharwari town of Kaushambi district, the 73-year-old writes the name of Lord Ram in his free time and aims to write the name 5,000 times every day.

After writing the names in a booklet using red ink provided by the bank, a former employee of Irrigation Department deposits it in the bank and also makes an entry in the passbook.



The Ram devotee has till now deposited around Ram names 2,76,82,924 times in the bank, not only this, he goes to Ayodhya every 6 months or 1 year to deposit copies of Ram name.

Sharing details about how he adopted this habit, he said that post his retirement in August 2010, he was going to Rameshwaram where he met a family from Jaunpur who inspired him to write Ram name.

He said he was impressed by the said family's writing of Ram's name and they gave him a copy and red pen after which he also started writing the name of Lord Ram and he has continued doing so since then.

He said that till now he has written Ram names about 3 crore times. He has deposited Ram names written 2,76,82,924 times till August 28, 2023. He said a bundle with Ram names written 8,96,000 times is ready and he has to go to Ayodhya to deposit it, but due to extreme cold he is unable able to go.

Kesarwani said that till now he has also inspired 5 people to write the Ram name, out of which 4 people have been taken to Ayodhya and their accounts have been opened in Ram Naam Bank.

He told that the founder of this bank was Mahant Swami Nritya Gopaldas Ji Maharaj of Ayodhya and currently the branch manager of the bank is Puneet Ramdas Maharaj.

The idol of Lord Ram is slated to be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22.

