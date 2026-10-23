UP MLC Polls: EC Cites 'Software Error' Behind Bizarre Names In Electoral Rolls, Orders Probe

New Delhi: Unusual entries, including phrases such as “Ram ne Yadav ko maara” and “Ram ne Sharma ko maara”, have surfaced in the electoral roll for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, prompting the Election Commission (EC) to attribute the discrepancies to a software-related translation error.

The electoral roll reportedly contains entries in which phrases that do not resemble conventional names appear in the voters' name fields. In another instance, “BCom” was listed in place of a voter's father's name, raising questions about errors in the preparation of the electoral roll.

According to reports, the Election Commission issued a clarification after the unusual entries came to light, explaining that the discrepancies were linked to software errors during the translation of information from English into Hindi.

The issue highlights how automated translation can distort voter details when information is converted between languages without adequate verification. Instead of retaining the intended names and particulars, the system appears to have generated inappropriate or unrelated text in certain fields.

Advertisement

How The Software Error Led To Unusual Entries

The entries “Ram ne Yadav ko maara” and “Ram ne Sharma ko maara” are Hindi sentences that translate roughly to “Ram hit Yadav” and “Ram hit Sharma”, respectively. Their appearance as names in an official electoral roll has drawn attention to the translation process used to prepare the list.

The inclusion of “BCom” in a field meant for a voter's father's name points to another instance in which information appears to have been incorrectly placed or interpreted.

Advertisement

The Election Commission's explanation points to a technical issue rather than establishing that the affected entries represent deliberate alterations. However, the reported discrepancies underline the importance of ensuring that voter details are accurately recorded and checked before electoral rolls are finalised.

Electoral rolls are essential to the conduct of elections, as they contain the details used to identify eligible voters. Errors in names or other personal particulars can create confusion and may require correction through the appropriate electoral authorities.

The reported cases have also brought attention to the need for adequate checks when software is used to process or translate electoral data. Automated systems can speed up the handling of large volumes of information, but translation errors can produce misleading results if the output is not reviewed.