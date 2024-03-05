Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

BREAKING | Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra Sacked Amid Paper Leak Probe

More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh which was cancelled after a paper leak.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Previous governments conspired to dismantle PAC: CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | Image:PTI/representative
UP Paper Leak: Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister promised zero-tolerance towards the ones involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment paper leak case, the chairperson of Recruitment Board, Renuka Mishra has been removed from the post. 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, March 5, appointed Rajeev Krishna as the chairperson of Recruitment and Promotion Board. 

More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

