Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:45 IST
BREAKING | Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra Sacked Amid Paper Leak Probe
More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh which was cancelled after a paper leak.
UP Paper Leak: Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister promised zero-tolerance towards the ones involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment paper leak case, the chairperson of Recruitment Board, Renuka Mishra has been removed from the post.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, March 5, appointed Rajeev Krishna as the chairperson of Recruitment and Promotion Board.
(This is a breaking copy)
