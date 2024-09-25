sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • UP Restaurants To Install CCTVs, Eateries To Display Proprietors' Names To Curb Food Adulteration

Published 00:06 IST, September 25th 2024

UP Restaurants To Install CCTVs, Eateries To Display Proprietors' Names To Curb Food Adulteration

CM Adityanath mandated operators, proprietors and managers to display their names and addresses outside all food centres.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UP Restaurants To Install CCTVs, Eateries To Display Proprietors' Names To Curb Food Adulteration
UP Restaurants To Install CCTVs, Eateries To Display Proprietors' Names To Curb Food Adulteration | Image: PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:06 IST, September 25th 2024