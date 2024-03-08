×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

UP Shocker: Alcoholic Husband Burns Wife Alive in Budaun

The incident took place in Naithua village in Budaun under Mujaria Police Station area

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Woman burnt to death in Budaun
Woman burnt to death in Budaun | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Budaun: A man allegedly burned his 40-year-old wife alive after she stopped him from consuming alcohol in a village here, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi said the accused, Muneesh Saxena, was an alcoholic and returned home in a drunken state on Thursday night.

Advertisement

When his wife Shanno tried to stop him from drinking more, Saxena, took petrol from his motorcycle, poured it on her and set her ablaze, the officer said.

Shanno's mother-in-law, Munni Devi, tried to help her and got burns on her hands. When they saw their mother burning, her two children Sunny, 8, and Arjun, 5, raised an alarm and called the neighbours, he said.

Advertisement

The locals put out the fire and called police, he added.

The incident took place in Naithua village in Budaun under Mujaria Police Station area.

Advertisement

Shanno's body has been sent for post mortem and her mother-in-law is undergoing treatment at a district hospital Police teams have been deployed to look for Saxena who is currently at large, the officer said.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo