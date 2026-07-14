'UP Was Never BIMARU': CM Yogi Adityanath's Fiery Dig At Past Governments' 'Sick' Mindset

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the state was never a "BIMARU" but was held back by the mindset of previous governments.

Addressing the 'UP Summit 2026 – Unchaiyon Par Uttar Pradesh' organised by Republic Bharat in Lucknow, the chief minister said the BJP-led government had transformed Uttar Pradesh into one of India's fastest-growing economies through improved governance, infrastructure development and law-and-order reforms.

Taking a swipe at governments before 2017, CM Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh itself was never backward, but it was the prevailing political mindset that prevented the state from progressing.

"In reality, Uttar Pradesh was never BIMARU. It was the thinking before 2017 that made UP appear sick," he said.

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He stated that before 2017, the state was associated with riots, lawlessness, unemployment, poor infrastructure and migration, adding that these challenges have now been replaced by development and economic growth.

‘State Treasury Nearly Empty…’: CM Yogi Adityanath

Reflecting on the initial days of his government, Yogi said the state faced severe financial constraints when the BJP came to power in 2017.

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He claimed the state treasury was nearly empty and even banks were reluctant to extend support. Despite these challenges, he said, the government focused on addressing farmers' concerns, strengthening governance and laying the foundation for long-term development.

From ₹3 lakh crore to ₹9 lakh crore: CM Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister cited a series of economic indicators to underline the state's transformation over the past nine years.

According to Yogi, Uttar Pradesh's annual budget has increased from ₹3 lakh crore in 2016-17 to ₹9 lakh crore this year, while the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has risen from ₹12 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore.

He also claimed that per capita income has increased from ₹43,000 to over ₹1.2 lakh, women's workforce participation has grown from around 12 per cent to over 37 per cent, and unemployment has declined from 19 per cent to below 3 per cent.

Further, highlighting infrastructure expansion, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh now boasts the country's largest expressway network, with projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway and the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway strengthening connectivity.

He also said the state has the country's largest metro network, the first inland waterway, India's first rapid rail system and is set to become home to the country's first urban ropeway public transport system in Varanasi.

He added that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a 400 per cent increase in border infrastructure investment and has significantly improved road, airport and railway connectivity.

Earlier today, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami described Yogi Adityanath as a "visionary leader" and credited his government for improving law and order by taking tough action against organised crime and mafia networks.