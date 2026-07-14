'UP Was Never Sick, Previous Rulers’ Mindset Was': At 'Uchaaiyon Par UP' Conclave, CM Yogi Shreds ‘Bimaru Rajya’ Narrative, Credits 9 Years Of Change For State's Transformation | Top Quotes

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath used Republic Bharat's Uchaaiyon Par UP Conclave to present what he described as the state's transformation over the past nine years, arguing that Uttar Pradesh has moved from being associated with poor governance and lawlessness to becoming one of India's fastest-growing economies.

Beginning his address, Yogi thanked Republic Bharat for organising the conclave in Lucknow and posed a question to the audience: could anyone have imagined nine years ago that Uttar Pradesh would be discussing economic growth, investment and modern infrastructure on such a scale? "If someone had said these things in 2017, people would have laughed," he said.

'UP Was Not Sick, It Was the Mentality': Yogi on the State's Transformation

The Chief Minister claimed that under the BJP's double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh has tripled its economy in nine years. He said the state's annual budget has grown from nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to around Rs 9 lakh crore, while its Gross State Domestic Product has expanded from approximately Rs 12 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore. According to him, per capita income has also increased from around Rs 43,000 to more than Rs 1.2 lakh.

For Yogi, however, the transformation was not just about economic figures. He argued that Uttar Pradesh had long carried the "BIMARU" tag because of the political mindset that governed it rather than because of any lack of potential. "Uttar Pradesh was not sick. It was the mentality that ruled before 2017 which made UP sick," he said, adding that riots, unemployment, instability and poor governance had become the state's identity before his government came to power.

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Recalling his first days in office, Yogi said the administration inherited a difficult financial situation. He claimed the state treasury was empty and even bankers were unwilling to cooperate when the government sought financial support. Despite those challenges, he said, the government remained committed to changing Uttar Pradesh's trajectory.

From 'Sadak Mein Gaddha' to Expressways: Yogi Highlights Infrastructure Push

The Chief Minister said one of the biggest changes has been in infrastructure. Recalling the condition of roads before 2017, he referred to a popular joke that "wherever the potholes began, Uttar Pradesh had begun." Today, he said, the picture is completely different. "Today, Uttar Pradesh has the country's largest expressway network."

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Listing projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, Yogi said the state has rapidly expanded road connectivity. He also highlighted the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway and improved links with Delhi through the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Beyond highways, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh is leading the country in transport innovation. He pointed to India's first Rapid Rail system, inland waterways, expanding metro services and the ropeway project in Varanasi, describing them as symbols of a changing Uttar Pradesh. He also highlighted the state's growing airport network, saying improved connectivity is supporting economic development.

'Neither the Daughter Was Safe, Nor Was Business Safe': Yogi on Law and Order

Law and order formed another major theme of his address. The Chief Minister said riots, curfews and organised crime once defined Uttar Pradesh, discouraging businesses and affecting everyday life.

"Neither the daughter was safe, nor was business safe," he said while describing the situation before 2017. 'Riots Were Once UP's Identity' Yogi said law and order has witnessed a dramatic improvement since 2017. He claimed that riots, curfews, organised crime and fear once defined Uttar Pradesh. According to him, businessmen feared extortion, farmers feared for their safety and women faced constant security concerns.

He alleged that previous governments honoured rioters instead of taking strict action against them. Today, he said, Uttar Pradesh is "riot-free and curfew-free," making it an attractive destination for investment. He alleged that previous governments even honoured rioters, whereas his administration had adopted a policy of zero tolerance against crime and professional mafias.

According to Yogi, the improved security situation has transformed daily life in the state. "Today, the daughter is safe and the businessmen are safe." He also highlighted women's growing participation in public life.

According to him:

- Women's workforce participation has increased to nearly 38 per cent.

- Women personnel in Uttar Pradesh Police have increased from around 10,000 before 2017 to nearly 45,000 today.

- Government welfare schemes are supporting girls and women through education, financial assistance and marriage support programmes.

Women Safety, Jobs and Youth Take Centre Stage

The Chief Minister linked improved law and order with greater participation of women in public life. He said women's workforce participation has risen significantly over the last nine years and noted that the number of women in the Uttar Pradesh Police has increased from around 10,000 before 2017 to nearly 45,000 today.

Yogi also highlighted employment generation, saying more than nine lakh government jobs have been provided over the last nine years, including over 2.25 lakh recruitments in the Uttar Pradesh Police. He added that investment, industrial growth and MSMEs have created additional opportunities for the state's youth.

- More than nine lakh government jobs have been provided.

- Over 2.25 lakh recruitments have taken place in Uttar Pradesh Police.

- Private investment and MSME growth have created additional employment opportunities for young people.

He said the government has worked to restore confidence among the state's youth.

Investment Boom: 'The Target Should Match the Name Global Investors Summit'

Turning to industrial development, Yogi recalled the state's first Global Investors Summit and said officials had initially proposed a modest investment target. "I asked them how a Global Investors Summit could have such a small target," he recalled. According to him, Uttar Pradesh eventually received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 50 lakh crore, with many projects already entering the implementation stage. He said these investments are expected to create employment opportunities for lakhs of young people.

'Chikankari Was Crying, Glass Industry Was Dying': Yogi on Reviving Traditional Industries

The Chief Minister accused previous governments of neglecting Uttar Pradesh's traditional industries. "Chikankari was crying, Firozabad's glass industry was dying, Moradabad's brass industry was struggling, Bhadohi's carpets had lost their shine and Varanasi's sarees were in distress."

He credited the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative with reviving these sectors. According to him, nearly 96 lakh MSME units are now operating in the state, employing more than 3.25 crore people, while exports from the MSME sector have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore.

Farmers' Prosperity Through Irrigation and Timely Payments

Agriculture also featured prominently in his speech. Yogi said more than Rs 3.23 lakh crore has been paid directly to sugarcane farmers since 2017 and claimed Uttar Pradesh has emerged as India's leading producer of sugar, sugarcane and ethanol. He also highlighted the completion and expansion of major irrigation projects, including the Saryu Canal National Project, Bansagar and Arjun Sahayak schemes, saying irrigation facilities have now reached nearly 24 lakh hectares of farmland.

Transparent Governance and Welfare Delivery

The Chief Minister highlighted welfare schemes covering pensions, scholarships and financial assistance for women, senior citizens and economically weaker sections. He claimed these benefits are now reaching beneficiaries transparently, unlike under previous governments. He also said his government has focused on eliminating professional mafias and creating a governance model that inspires confidence among investors, businesses and ordinary citizens. The Chief Minister said strict action against organised crime and mafias has strengthened governance and improved the investment climate.

According to him, better law enforcement has restored public confidence and encouraged businesses to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Ayodhya Row: Yogi Hits Back at Opposition

Yogi concluded his speech with a political attack on the Opposition over the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple issue, accusing them of attempting to politicise matters related to faith while investigations were already underway wherever required. He also alleged that those questioning the Trust today had ignored corruption and governance failures in the past.

'UP Will Drive India's Growth': Yogi's Closing Message