Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

THESE UP Districts on Red Alert Amid Fog

According to the meteorological department, fog is expected to persist until Tuesday in the districts of Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri,

Digital Desk
UP winter
People resorts to bonfire to battle bitter cold | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Because of the strong northwest winds, Uttar Pradesh is extremely chilly, with minimum and maximum temperatures falling in the majority of the state's districts. In western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, there is heavy fog and low temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A red alert has been issued in nine districts of the state. 

According to the meteorological department, fog is expected to persist until Tuesday in the districts of Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, and Barabanki. 

Advertisement

On Sunday, the state capital Lucknow saw lower-than-normal temperatures with a maximum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius and a lowest temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius. With 2.9 degrees Celsius, Meerut had the lowest temperature in the state. The IMD forecasted that Lucknow's highest temperature would be approximately 16 degrees Celsius, and Monday's low temperature would probably be 6 degrees. 

The cold wave is predicted to last for the next two days, after which there might be a minor change in the weather because of a change in the wind direction, according to meteorologists.

Advertisement

The meteorological department also recommended taking vitamin C to ward off the cold and dressing entirely in warm clothing while venturing outside. In order to lessen the impact of frost and fog on crops including mustard, onion, chilli, brinjal, and tomato, it has also recommended modest irrigation.

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World29 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement