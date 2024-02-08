THESE UP Districts on Red Alert Amid Fog

Advertisement

Lucknow: Because of the strong northwest winds, Uttar Pradesh is extremely chilly, with minimum and maximum temperatures falling in the majority of the state's districts. In western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, there is heavy fog and low temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A red alert has been issued in nine districts of the state.

According to the meteorological department, fog is expected to persist until Tuesday in the districts of Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, and Barabanki.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the state capital Lucknow saw lower-than-normal temperatures with a maximum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius and a lowest temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius. With 2.9 degrees Celsius, Meerut had the lowest temperature in the state. The IMD forecasted that Lucknow's highest temperature would be approximately 16 degrees Celsius, and Monday's low temperature would probably be 6 degrees.

The cold wave is predicted to last for the next two days, after which there might be a minor change in the weather because of a change in the wind direction, according to meteorologists.

Advertisement

The meteorological department also recommended taking vitamin C to ward off the cold and dressing entirely in warm clothing while venturing outside. In order to lessen the impact of frost and fog on crops including mustard, onion, chilli, brinjal, and tomato, it has also recommended modest irrigation.



