‘Upper Caste’ Man Pretends To Be ‘Possessed’ By Deity To Stop Dalit Couple From Entering Temple In Tumakuru, Gets Arrested

Tumakuru: A newly married Dalit couple was allegedly humiliated and driven out of a temple in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district after a man reportedly pretended to be possessed by a deity and barred them from entering.

The incident took place on February 19 at the Arasamma Temple in Goni village of Turuvekere taluk. The couple, identified as Puneeth and Pankaja, had visited the temple a week after their wedding to seek blessings.

According to the complaint, an upper-caste man identified as Narayanappa objected to their entry. Police said that he allegedly acted as if he was possessed by a deity and began shouting at the couple, claiming that Dalits were not allowed inside the temple. In a video of the incident that has since gone viral, he is purportedly heard telling them to leave and perform puja elsewhere.

The couple was reportedly scolded and forced to leave the temple premises. Upset and humiliated, Jagadish, Pankaja’s brother, lodged a complaint at the Turuvekere police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against seven people - Narayanappa, Prabha, Kantanna, Amulya, Puttegouda, Padma and others - under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Narayanappa has been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused.

Police officials said further investigation is ongoing.