UPSC Prelims 2026 Paper Leak? NSUI Alleges Irregularities, Alleges 82 Questions Matched ; Coaching Hub Rejects Claims

A fresh political and administrative debate has emerged surrounding the civil services examination ecosystem. Following the recent intensive scrutiny over the NEET-UG examination, allegations have surfaced regarding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, has raised concerns over an alleged question paper leak. However, the central government’s official fact-checking arm and the involved private coaching entity have strongly dismissed the claims, calling them unverified and baseless.

The Allegations Raised by NSUI

On Monday, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar released a statement and video content on social media, claiming that 82 out of 100 questions in General Studies Paper-1 of this year's UPSC Prelims closely mirrored the study material provided by a Delhi-based coaching institute, Anantam IAS.

Jakhar further alleged that the coaching center modified its online study notes and altered the digital dates after the conclusion of the examination to make it appear as if the material was predicted well in advance. Highlighting these points, the student body has written to the UPSC demanding a transparent, impartial inquiry to safeguard the trust of lakhs of civil services aspirants.

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PIB Fact Check Terms Leak Claims "Fake"

Responding swiftly to curb panic and counter social media speculation, the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) officially debunked the viral claims circulating online.

According to the government's official communication, the claims suggesting a question paper leak are entirely fake. The unit reiterated that UPSC question papers are meticulously developed through a highly confidential, robust process by independent subject matter experts selected from various parts of the country. The PIB urged students and citizens to rely strictly on official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified and misleading narratives that hurt the sanctity of national institutions.

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Coaching Institute Threatens Legal Action Over "Baseless" Claims

Anantam IAS, the coaching center at the center of the controversy, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing or prior access to the UPSC paper.