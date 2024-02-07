Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:14 IST
Urgent Avalanche Alert in 2 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir in Next 24 Hours
Srinagar: A low-intensity avalanche has been issued in North Kashmir. The low-danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2600 to 2800 metres above sea level over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts respectively in next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.
Every year, many tourists and skiers get trapped in the upper reaches of Kashmir. Last year, two Polish skiers died in Gulmarg due to a massive avalanche in Gulmarg.
Snow avalanches are frequent in higher reaches of Kashmir during January and February, especially after fresh snowfall.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:32 IST
