U.S. Embassy Issues New Advisory for Visa Holders Against Criminal Acts

New Delhi: The U.S. Embassy in India has issued a clear warning to visa holders and applicants, stating that involvement in criminal activities such as assault, domestic violence, or other offenses while in the United States can lead to visa revocation and jeopardize future visa eligibility.

“A visa is a privilege, not a right one that can be revoked if you break the law,” the Embassy emphasized in an official advisory.

The statement underlines the legal responsibilities that come with holding a U.S. visa, particularly for non-immigrant visa categories. The Embassy clarified that those arrested or charged with serious offenses during their stay in the U.S. may not only face legal consequences but could also find themselves barred from reapplying for entry in the future.

The message comes amid rising concerns over incidents involving visa holders abroad and is seen as a reminder for Indian citizens to adhere strictly to U.S. laws and maintain lawful conduct.

“If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your U.S. visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future U.S. visas,” the Embassy added.

Officials reiterated that consular officers review each visa application carefully and consider legal history, criminal records, and immigration violations before approving or renewing visas.