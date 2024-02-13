Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Use Magenta Line, Airport Metro: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Protest Today

Ahead of the planned farmers' protest at Delhi borders on February 13, the Delhi Airport issued urged the flyers to use the Airport Metro or the Magenta Line.

Ronit Singh
Use Magenta Line, Airport Metro: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Protest Today
Use Magenta Line, Airport Metro: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Protest Today | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the planned farmers' protest at Delhi borders on February 13, the Delhi Airport urged the flyers to use the Airport Metro or the Magenta Line to ensure timely travel to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1, respectively. 

In view of the barricades and barbed wires that have been put up as part of security measures at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) ahead of the protest march, the airport authority advised passengers to be on alert about diversions and route restrictions in their advisory. 

Advertisement

The farmer leaders held a crucial meeting with Union ministers on Monday night ended without a resolution, prompting farmers to press ahead with their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today. Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce. 

In view of the tight security arrangements at Delhi borders to restrict their movement to capital territory, the Delhi Police too issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at the three borders of the national capital.

Advertisement

Farmers' Protest: Delhi Traffic Advisory 

According to the advisory, interstate buses headed for Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc. via NH-44 have been suggested to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

Advertisement

“The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari Road to Bahadurgarh road,” the advisory added.

Police have directed cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal, etc. via NH-44, to exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two-lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

Advertisement

They can also exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44, the advisory further said.

"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Live: 'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab, Section 144 in Delhi

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Pamela Anderson’s Bare-Faced Makeup Free Looks Draw Attention

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  3. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World17 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement