New Delhi: Ahead of the planned farmers' protest at Delhi borders on February 13, the Delhi Airport urged the flyers to use the Airport Metro or the Magenta Line to ensure timely travel to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1, respectively.

In view of the barricades and barbed wires that have been put up as part of security measures at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) ahead of the protest march, the airport authority advised passengers to be on alert about diversions and route restrictions in their advisory.

The farmer leaders held a crucial meeting with Union ministers on Monday night ended without a resolution, prompting farmers to press ahead with their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today. Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce.

In view of the tight security arrangements at Delhi borders to restrict their movement to capital territory, the Delhi Police too issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about restrictions on the movement of vehicles at the three borders of the national capital.

Farmers' Protest: Delhi Traffic Advisory

According to the advisory, interstate buses headed for Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc. via NH-44 have been suggested to take exit number-2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

“The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari Road to Bahadurgarh road,” the advisory added.

Police have directed cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal, etc. via NH-44, to exit from exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two-lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

They can also exit from exit number-2 NH-44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44, the advisory further said.

"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.