‘Useless to Pressure PM Modi’: India-US Relations Will Not Affect Moscow Ties, Says Putin; Calls India a 'Very Reliable Partner'

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly backed India’s foreign policy stance on Thursday, saying attempts by the United States or any other country to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow are ineffective and harmful to international relations.

Speaking at a meeting with heads of leading global news agencies in St. Petersburg, Putin said Russia considers India a trusted and dependable partner. He also stressed that New Delhi’s growing engagement with other countries, including the United States, does not pose any threat to Russia-India relations.

“Putting Pressure on India Is Useless”

Referring to Western concerns over India’s continued cooperation with Russia in areas such as energy, trade and defence, Putin said external pressure has failed to affect the relationship between Moscow and New Delhi.

"It is useless to pressure Prime Minister Modi," Putin said, adding that India would resist outside attempts to influence its cooperation with Russia. He further stated, "Everyone has understood that pressure, putting pressure on Narendra Modi who has the largest population in the world is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations."

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Putin did not mention any specific action by the United States, but said such efforts damage international ties regardless of where they originate. "It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from. We don't see any negative consequences," he said.

India-Russia Partnership Remains Strong

Despite India’s expanding strategic relationship with the United States and other countries, Putin expressed confidence in the future of India-Russia ties. "We're developing our ties with India and will continue doing that. And we deem India to be a very reliable partner," Putin said.

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Responding to questions about the changing geopolitical landscape, the Russian President said India’s engagement with multiple countries is natural for a major economy and democracy. "I don't think this is a case. We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries, it's a great country, a large economy, the largest democracy, it is only natural that it develops economy in accordance with its interest with those countries that it deems necessary," Putin said.

He added, "We don't see any negative consequences... As of today, no serious repercussions emanating from the state of affairs, we are developing our ties with India, we deem India to be a reliable partner."

Trade Expected to Reach $100 Billion

Highlighting growing economic cooperation, Putin said bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to reach $100 billion in the coming years. In 2025, trade turnover between India and Russia stood at $68.7 billion, making India one of Russia’s leading trading partners.

"We are engaged in a lot of joint efforts, we hope that in upcoming years, we will reach USD 100 billion in mutual trade," Putin said. He noted that both countries have the foundation to pursue more ambitious goals, including cooperation in energy and nuclear energy, while also expanding investment and industrial partnerships.

Putin Praises India’s Economic Growth

The Russian President also praised India’s economic performance and credited the country’s growth to sustained policy implementation and governance.

"India is one of the leading economies of the world that shows the highest rates of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is a result of the hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Putin said.

Speaking about the long-term relationship between the two countries, he described India and Russia as partners in a "special privileged strategic partnership." "We (India-Russia) enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership. That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This is something we have been working on for decades," Putin said.

Recalling historical ties between the two nations, he added that relations date back to 1947 when the Soviet Union established diplomatic ties with India and supported the newly independent nation.

Cooperation Beyond Trade

Putin also highlighted future opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, where India has emerged as a global leader. "Everyone knows that India is very active in the pharmaceutical industry, and our economic operators are ready to propose a lot of interesting projects. We have already outlined long-term perspective plans that are of interest to both India and Russia," he said.