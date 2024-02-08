English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh Cop’s Son Kidnaps Students, Thrash Them, Urinate in Their Mouth

Two youths were kidnapped, held hostage, and brutally thrashed for about five hours in broad daylight in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Isha Bhandari
Gruesome Kidnapping and Torture Exposes Law and Order Issues in Kanpur
Gruesome Kidnapping and Torture Exposes Law and Order Issues in Kanpur | Image:X
Kanpur: In a shocking incident, two youths were kidnapped, held hostage, and brutally thrashed for about five hours in broad daylight in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. 

The perpetrators, led by Himanshu Yadav alias Sunny, son of a police constable, subjected the victims to inhumane treatment, including urination, salt on wounds, and attempted sexual assault.

The victims, identified as MCA students Abhishek Singh and Aayush, were kidnapped when they went to meet someone in the Kalyanpur Police Station area. 

The assailants took them to an isolated location, stripped them, and mercilessly beat them with belts and sticks. Disturbingly, the perpetrators attempted to force the victims into sexual acts, capturing the horrifying ordeal on video.

The victims narrated their traumatic experience in videos circulating on social media, showcasing the severe injuries inflicted during the ordeal. 

Marks from beatings and evidence of torture were visible on their bodies. The accused, armed with a gun, threatened to shoot the victims but were stopped by friends, leading to a gunshot fired into the air.

After prolonged torture, the victims were handed over to Himanshu's father, Dharmendra Yadav, also a police constable. 

Perpetrators Filmed Victims

The perpetrators filmed the victims while returning their belongings. Aayush claimed hearing impairment due to gunshots fired near his ear during the ordeal.

FIR Filed by Victims 

An FIR has been filed by the victims at Kalyanpur Police Station, resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Authorities promise strict action after investigating the incident, emphasizing that law enforcement will act against perpetrators, regardless of their connections. 

The police assure the possibility of invoking the Gunda Act if deemed necessary to address such heinous crimes.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

