Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Directs Officials To Stay On Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

Dehradun: In view of the heavy rainfall being reported across various parts of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to closely monitor the situation.

As per the Chief Minister's office, the administration must take immediate action wherever heavy rainfall, landslides, or road blockages occur. He instructed that all relief and rescue teams must remain fully prepared and ensure timely assistance to affected people.

He also directed officials to prioritise the restoration of essential services, including roads, electricity, drinking water, and communication networks, in case of any disruption. Continuous monitoring of the Char Dham Yatra routes and all major roads has also been instructed.

Chief Minister Dhami appealed to residents and visitors to Uttarakhand to strictly follow advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the local administration. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and stay away from landslide-prone areas and swollen rivers and streams. In case of any emergency or inconvenience, people should immediately contact the local administration.

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The Chief Minister said the state government is on full alert, and all concerned departments have been placed in alert mode to ensure a swift and effective response to any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, light rain and fog were witnessed across Rudraprayag district this morning. However, the water levels of all major rivers, including the Alaknanda and Mandakini, remain within the normal range, DDMO Rudraprayag Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

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The District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) has urged residents to remain vigilant and immediately report any disaster-related incident to the administration.

Speaking to ANI, DDMO Rudraprayag Rajwar said, “River water levels are currently normal, but there remains a possibility of them rising due to rainfall; therefore, locals and travellers are urged not to go near the riverbanks unnecessarily.”

As of Sunday morning, the Alaknanda River was flowing at 623.40 metres, the Mandakini River at 622.39 metres, Ganganagar at 799.25 metres, and Gaurikund at 1,973.82 metres. Officials said all river levels are below their respective warning thresholds.