Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Lashes Dehradun as 97 Roads Remain Blocked; Schools Shut Today

Dehradun: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Dehradun on Tuesday, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to take precautionary measures as the Meteorological Department forecast more rain across Uttarakhand in the coming days.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the mountainous districts of the Garhwal region today. According to the forecast, the spell of rain is likely to continue across the state until August 21, raising concerns over waterlogging, landslides and disruption of road connectivity in vulnerable areas.

In view of the weather warning, authorities have advised pilgrims, tourists and residents to plan their journeys according to the latest weather forecast. People have also been urged to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, particularly as water levels can rise rapidly during periods of intense rainfall.

The continuing rainfall has already affected road connectivity across Uttarakhand. Around 97 roads are currently blocked because of rainfall and landslides, with agencies working to clear debris and restore connectivity.

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In Dehradun district, authorities have declared a one-day holiday on Tuesday for all schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with all Anganwadi centres. The decision was taken in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall forecast by the Meteorological Department and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The latest spell of rain comes after a period of heightened monsoon activity in Uttarakhand. The India Meteorological Department had forecast a resurgence of monsoon activity in the state from August 14 to 17, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations.

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The recent weather has already disrupted in several parts of the state. A fresh landslide on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road earlier this month resulted in several-kilometre-long traffic jams, highlighting the vulnerability of the region's roads during the monsoon.

In another recent incident in Uttarakhand, seven workers were reported dead and one missing after water and debris entered an under-construction tunnel in Chamoli district following a landslide. Fourteen workers were rescued and taken to hospital.

Dehradun has also witnessed the impact of intense rainfall in previous monsoon spells, with the Tamsa River near the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple rising sharply during heavy rain. Such incidents have previously raised concerns over flooding around the temple and nearby areas.

On Tuesday, continuous rainfall since the previous night again caused the water level of the Tamsa River to rise significantly. The river flows through the area around the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, making the situation particularly significant for residents and visitors in the vicinity.

The administration and concerned agencies are monitoring the situation as rainfall continues. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution while moving through areas prone to waterlogging, landslides and sudden rises in water levels.