Updated February 14th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Uttarakhand to Get India's First Helicopter Emergency Medical Service Operating From AIIMS Rishikesh

According to reports, these projects will be helpful to the state and is being deemed 'game ‘changers’ for Uttarakhand because of its tough terrain.

Digital Desk
Helicopter Emergency Medical Services would operate under project 'Sanjeevani'
Helicopter Emergency Medical Services would operate under project 'Sanjeevani' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dehradun: India is getting ready for its first helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. The government wants to help more people get medical help, especially for serious injuries, by using helicopters.

The Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, also promised the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami, about a new building for Uttarakhand airport. He said, "The request for the HEMS from AIIMS Rishikesh is underway, with helicopter assembly and certification progressing under my oversight."

The new Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) will be part of the 'Sanjeevani' project and will cover a 150-kilometre area. Scindia said, "Once operational, helicopters will be stationed at AIIMS Rishikesh, covering a 150 km radius. This will ensure timely transportation of accident victims and patients from hilly terrain to AIIMS."

Scindia also added that the centre is initiating a new project to connect Hindon Air Base to Pithoragarh. He explained, "The bidding process for this route has been completed, and the specific route will be awarded after further investigation under UDAN."

According to reports, these projects will be helpful to the state and is being deemed 'game changer’ for Uttarakhand because of its tough terrain. The emergency helicopter service will be especially important for saving lives right after accidents. 

This is being perceived as good news for Uttarakhand, which gets a lot of tourists and faces natural disasters sometimes.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

