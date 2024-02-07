Uttarakhand UCC: THIS is How Bill Will Alter Succession Rights of Citizens. Here are Key Points

Advertisement

Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Tuesday tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill draft in the state assembly. The Uniform Civil Code aims to unify the personal laws of different religions under one umbrella. It has its origin in the Article 44 of the Constitution of India. The UCC will alter the laws pertaining to Marriage, Divorce, Succession, Adoption and guardianship, etc given under various personal laws of different religions.

The UCC bill Uttarakhand will aim to bring a uniform law of succession rights for all the religions, dissolving the personal laws of all religions.

Hindu Succession Act of 1956: For instance Hindus' rights to succession are governed by laws such as the Hindu Succession Act of 1956.

Muslim Law: Meanwhile, the Muslim community's succession rights are covered by the Quran, Shariat Law, and Muslim Personal Law Application Act, 1937. In another instance.

Other Religions: Jews, Christians, and Parsis adhere to the Indian Succession Act of 1925, which contains particular inheritance guidelines.

This is How UCC Uttarakhand Bill Will Alter the Succession Rights: Key Points

The bill proposes equal property rights for sons and daughters.

It puts forth the elimination of the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children, when it comes to succession.

It also mandates equal property rights after death, and inclusion of adopted and biological children

What is Uniform Civil Code Under Article 44 of Constitution of India?

Article 44 of the Constitution states, “State shall endeavour to secure its citizens an uniform civil code throughout territory of India”. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, comes under under the Directive Principles of State Policy, advocates for the establishment of a Uniform Civil Code. Nonetheless, in recognition of the delicate and intricate nature of the subject, the Constitution gives the government the authority to decide whether to implement such a code. Governments have discussed the introduction of a UCC over time, but it is still a divisive and sensitive political matter.