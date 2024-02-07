A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident. | Image: PTI/ Representational

Vadodara: A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident.

At least 14 people – 12 schoolchildren and two teachers – were killed after a seemingly overcrowded boat carrying a school group on a picnic overturned into the Harni lake in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday evening, local officials said.

