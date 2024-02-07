English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Vadodara Boat Capsize incident: 18 Booked in Connection With Death of 12 Students, Two Teachers

A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident.

Digital Desk
Doctors arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Vadodara: A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident. 

At least 14 people – 12 schoolchildren and two teachers – were killed after a seemingly overcrowded boat carrying a school group on a picnic overturned into the Harni lake in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday evening, local officials said.
 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World16 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News17 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement