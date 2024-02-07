Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:54 IST
Vadodara Boat Capsize incident: 18 Booked in Connection With Death of 12 Students, Two Teachers
A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident.
A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Vadodara: A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and two teachers in Vadodara boat capsize incident.
At least 14 people – 12 schoolchildren and two teachers – were killed after a seemingly overcrowded boat carrying a school group on a picnic overturned into the Harni lake in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday evening, local officials said.
