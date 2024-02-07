Vadodra Boat Capsize: No Lessons Learnt From Sursagar Tragedy, 'Overloading' Key Factor

Advertisement

Vadodra: The boat tragedy in the Harni area on Thursday serves reminder of the Sursagar boat tragedy of 1993 that had left 22 persons dead. Even after 30 years of the incident, neither the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) nor the authorities learnt any lesson.

The auspicious occassion of Janmashtami--August 11, 1993-- turned sorrowful for the families of the deceased after the boat overloaded 38 persons against capacity of 20, capsizing in the Sursagar lake.

Reports suggested that boat operators had insurance for those using the service in the pond. The compensation for families of the victims were slashed after the insurance company stated that its liability was limited to 20 persons only.

Similar Tragedy After 30 Years

In a seprate but similar incident after 30 years, 14 school children and two teachers died drowning after their boat capsized in the Harni Pond of Vadodra in Gujarat.

The distressing tragedy unfolded after apparent violation of safety norms. Why 31 people were allowed to board the boat when the capacity was 14? The question ‘overloading’ is again being faced by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

The worst that none of the onboard travellers were given life jackets, which probably could have saved some lives.

“The incident happened as the boat was overloaded. Our teachers had told the people out there about it, however, they started the boat without even providing life jackets to all the students,” says Russy Wadia, trustee of New Sunrise School.

A case has been registered against 18 people in connection with the death of 12 students and 2 teachers in the Vadodara boat capsize incident.



