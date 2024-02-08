Vande Bharat Express STOPPED MIDWAY After Passenger Smokes Inside Lavatory

Advertisement

Mumbai: A passenger's decision to smoke inside a toilet aboard the Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat Express led to a false fire alarm and an automatic activation of the fire extinguisher, forcing an abrupt stop on Tuesday, January 9.

The train, operating at high speed, came to a standstill, causing momentary panic among passengers.

Fire Extinguisher Prompts Emergency Stop

The misstep by the unidentified passenger resulted in the activation of the automatic fire extinguisher, prompting the emergency stop.

The incident unfolded at the Nashik railway station, where the passenger was subsequently detained and escorted off the Vande Bharat Express.

A video capturing the passenger's removal from the train has now gone viral on social media.

This occurrence bears striking resemblance to a similar incident in August of the previous year when a ticketless passenger smoking inside a toilet triggered an aerosol fire extinguisher on the Tirupati-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express.

The train, then in coach C-13, faced a similar emergency stop after passing Gudur in Andhra Pradesh.

The offender was apprehended following the incident.