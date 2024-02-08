Vande Bharat train runs over cattle, stops on way to Punjab | Image: AP

On Monday, Jan 15 a Vande Bharat train en route from Delhi to Punjab came to an abrupt halt after colliding with a stray cattle, according to Railway authorities. Around 4:45 pm near Kurukshetra the train unexpectedly came to a standstill. Passengers reported experiencing "tremor-like vibrations" and the window panes of one coach were found to be cracked.

"Initial reports suggest a cattle run over in Kurukshetra. The train put a sudden break because of a cattle run-over incident resulting in a pressure drop and therefore the glass broke," said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Office of Northern Railways in a statement.

Upon reaching Ambala, the train will undergo additional checks, as stated in the announcement.

Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.

