Vande Bharat Train Runs Over Cattle Near Kurukshetra
On Monday, a Vande Bharat train en route from Delhi to Punjab came to an abrupt halt after colliding with a stray cattle, according to Railway authorities.
On Monday, Jan 15 a Vande Bharat train en route from Delhi to Punjab came to an abrupt halt after colliding with a stray cattle, according to Railway authorities. Around 4:45 pm near Kurukshetra the train unexpectedly came to a standstill. Passengers reported experiencing "tremor-like vibrations" and the window panes of one coach were found to be cracked.
"Initial reports suggest a cattle run over in Kurukshetra. The train put a sudden break because of a cattle run-over incident resulting in a pressure drop and therefore the glass broke," said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Office of Northern Railways in a statement.
Upon reaching Ambala, the train will undergo additional checks, as stated in the announcement.
Further investigations into the incident are currently underway.
