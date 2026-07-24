Vande Mataram Bill Tabled in RS: Know its Significance, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Legacy, Controversy, Bengal's Pride

New Delhi: In a significant move during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. The legislation seeks to extend the same legal protections to India's National Song, Vande Mataram, as those currently enjoyed by the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana, the national flag, and the Constitution.

If passed, the bill would criminalize deliberate insults, obstructions, or disruptions to the singing of Vande Mataram, with penalties of up to three years in prison, aligning it with the 1971 Act. This development comes amid year-long celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the song and fulfills a long-standing demand to give it full statutory recognition.

Significance of the Bill

Vande Mataram has long held a cherished place in India's national consciousness as a powerful symbol of patriotism and resistance against colonial rule. The bill aims to prevent any disrespect in public or official settings, ensuring the song receives uniform legal safeguards. Proponents view it as a step toward honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters who rallied under its inspiring verses. The government had earlier made playing or singing the song mandatory at official events alongside the anthem.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Enduring Legacy

The song was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (also spelled Chatterjee), one of Bengal's most influential literary figures and a key architect of modern Indian nationalism. Written in Sanskritised Bengali in the 1870s, it first appeared in his novel Anandamath (1882), set against the backdrop of the Sannyasi Rebellion. The poem personifies India as a nurturing mother goddess, Bharat Mata, evoking deep emotional and cultural resonance.

Advertisement

Chattopadhyay, often called the "Saviour of Bengal" for his contributions to Bengali literature and thought, infused his works with a strong sense of cultural revival and patriotism. Vande Mataram became a marching song during the Swadeshi movement against the 1905 Partition of Bengal and was sung by leaders like Rabindranath Tagore. It remains Bengal's pride, symbolizing the intellectual and revolutionary fervor that spread across India.

Historical Journey and Why National Recognition Took Time

Adopted by the Indian National Congress in 1905 as a nationalist salutation, Vande Mataram inspired countless freedom fighters. However, its formal status evolved cautiously. On January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly resolved that it would be honored equally with the National Anthem but not replace it. Only the first two stanzas, focusing on the motherland's beauty and abundance, were recommended for official use to promote inclusivity.

Advertisement

The delay in stronger legal protections stemmed from India's commitment to pluralism. While celebrated for its role in the independence struggle, the song's later verses contain vivid Hindu religious imagery (referencing Goddesses Durga and Lakshmi), leading to debates over its universal appeal in a diverse nation.

The Controversy and Past Disputes

Controversy around Vande Mataram dates back to the 1930s. Muslim leaders, including those from the Muslim League, objected to compulsory singing, citing conflicts with Islamic tenets of monotheism due to the deification of the motherland. In 1937, the Congress Working Committee, after deliberations involving Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and others, resolved to use only the first two stanzas nationally, acknowledging genuine sensitivities while rejecting manufactured communal divides.

Debates continued in the Constituent Assembly, with some members advocating for it as the anthem and others highlighting its unifying yet culturally specific elements. Post-independence, incidents of controversy resurfaced periodically, often tied to questions of patriotism and minority sentiments. Critics of the new bill argue it could polarize society, while supporters see it as correcting a historical oversight and affirming national pride.

Bengal's Pride and National Aspiration

For Bengal, Vande Mataram is more than a song. It embodies the Renaissance spirit of 19th-century reformers and revolutionaries. As India debates its symbols anew, the bill revives conversations on balancing historical reverence with contemporary inclusivity.

The introduction of the bill has already sparked opposition notices and discussions, reflecting deep political divides. As it progresses through Parliament, it underscores ongoing efforts to define and defend India's national identity in the 21st century.