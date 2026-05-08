VCK's X Account Suspended Shortly After It Posts Support For Vijay Thalapathy To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A dramatic development has unfolded amidst the ongoing political crisis in Tamil Nadu, with the official X account of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) appearing to be suspended. This suspension reportedly occurred shortly after the party posted about its support for actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The incident adds a layer of mystery to the chaotic power struggle in Tamil Nadu following the 2026 Assembly election results.

VCK's X Post

Vijay reached Raj Bhavan on Friday to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the third time in three days. He staked his claim to form the government in the state, however, his claim was rejected for the third time. It was being reported that parties like IUML and VCK had withdraw its support, due to which Vijay fell short of the majority numbers needed to form the government.

Amidst this, the X handle of VCK posted, “The support letter from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party has been sent to Thavaseelan via email.”

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Account Suspended

The X post was seen as a proof of VCK's support to Vijay. However, it was then reported that VCK will announce its stance on Saturday.

VCK's X account suspended

Amidst the confusion, the X account of VCK was seemingly suspended, adding more layers to the already-complicated political crisis of Tamil Nadu.

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Will VCK Support Vijay?

VCK had asked Vijay for the Deputy Chief Minister's post as a condition for extending support to TVK. It is believed that if Vijay agrees to VCK's demand, it might support him to form government in Tamil Nadu.

The party reportedly also wanted two ministerial posts. Further, it was also reported that VCK wanted its chief Thol Thirumavalavan to fight elections from Tiruchirappalli East.

Notably, Tiruchirappalli East seat was won by Vijay in the recently-concluded elections. Since he also clinched victory from Perambur, he will have to resign from one seat, that will undergo fresh polls.

VCK's Support Can Finally End The Stalemate

Vijay failed to proved majority to form the government as he is only backed by 116 MLAs, two less than the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

VCK won two seats in the elections. Hence, with its support, Vijay will finally reach the majority mark needed to form government in Tamil Nadu.

With VCK's support, here is how Vijay will achieve the magic number: