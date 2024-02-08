Vedic Scholar Fact-checks Opposition Parties Boycotting Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the political discourse surrounding the Ram Mandir inauguration intensifies, Vedic Scholar Dushyanth Sridhar took center stage on Republic TV, fact-checking the Opposition's assertions that the historic event of Pran Pratishtha is solely an 'RSS, BJP event.'

Sridhar expressed his view, stating that even if Rahul Gandhi had participated instead of PM Modi, he would appreciate it as it signifies the “rebirth of Sanatan Dharma.”

Political Dimensions Never Collapsed

Sridhar emphasized the historical context, mentioning that even when kings constructed temples, it had political dimensions.

He argued against categorizing the event as entirely religious, asserting that attending based on the person conducting it, in this case, PM Modi, shouldn't be a deciding factor.

Vedic Scholar on 4 Shankaracharyas who rejected Ayodhya Ram Mandir invite

Highlighting broader endorsement, Sridhar mentioned, "Both Acharyas of the Shringeri Mathas have said that 'We are completely endorsing Pran Pratishtha. It is under our direction that these rituals are happening.'

Not all acharyas are disagreeing; only some have differences in opinion. This shouldn't be a big impediment."

The Vedic scholar's perspective adds nuance to the discourse surrounding Pran Pratishtha, shedding light on the diversity of opinions within the religious community and challenging the notion of purely religious or political motivations behind the event.

Opposition Terms Ram Mandir Invitation ‘RSS, BJP Event’

Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “of turning an essentially-spiritual event into a political spectacle”, Rahul Gandhi stated, "The 22nd January function is completely a Narendra Modi -function. We are open to all religions, and all practices."

Rahul's remarks come in the aftermath of the party's decision not to attend the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee also made her decision to stay away from the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony public, even as her party announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' in the state capital Kolkata – set to take place on the same day (January 22) – as the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. The procession will reportedly start from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata with the attendees expected to offer prayers at the Kalighat temple, before proceeding further. The march is set to cover places of worship from different religions – mosques, churches, and gurdwaras – before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan.

Full Schedule of Events Before Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan.

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti.

January 18: Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, along with Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas during the morning hours.

January 19: Dhanyadhivas to be held during the evening.

January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas to be held in the morning, and Pushpadhivas during the evening.

January 21: Madhyadhivas will be organised in the morning.

January 22: On the inauguration day, after Pran Prathistha, the mandir authorities and its priests will conduct Shaiyadhivas during the evening.