Veer Gaha 3.0: Student Gets Standing Ovation After She Delivers Speech on Behalf of Rajnath Singh | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The third edition of Project Veer Gatha was organised as a part of Republic Day Celebrations 2024 to inspire and spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

Barnali Sahu, a teenage girl from Odisha got a standing ovation after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, asked her to deliver a speech on is behalf at DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi.

Sahu, a student of DAV Public School in Cuttak, highlighting the significance of children, said they were the most important asset for building a developed nation.

Calling it a 'memorable moment,' Singh said he felt extremely proud that the student delivered a speech on his behalf.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education between July 13 to September 30, 2023. A record 1.36 crore students from 2.42 lakh schools pan-India participated in Veer Gatha 3.0. A total of 100 school students called ‘Super-100’ were declared as winners. They were felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Project Veer Gatha was instituted under the Gallantry Awards Portal (GAP) in 2021 to disseminate the details of acts of bravery of the Gallantry Awardees and the life stories of these brave hearts among the students to raise the spirit of patriotism and instil amongst them values of civic consciousness.

Project Veer Gatha deepened this noble aim by providing a platform for the school students to undertake creative activities based on gallantry award winners.

As part of this, the students framed different projects through various media like art, poems, essays and multimedia on these gallantry award winners and the best projects were awarded at the national level by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education.