Advertisement

Kerala: On Indian roads, there have been horrifyingly regular incidents that leave thousands of people dead. The number of deadly traffic accidents in India is significant, and the primary causes are often old cars, poorly maintained roads, reckless driving, and disobeying the traffic law. Over 110,000 people in India are said to die in traffic accidents every year, according to police. As usual, the main vehicles engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic infractions are motorcycles and cars. A truck and pickup van collision at Punnalam Padi, Kerala, was recently reported in the media.

Two people died in a car accident on Monday at Punnalam Padi on the Pathanamthitta-Kozhencherry road. The two deceased were members of the music group Kuttanad Kannaki Creations, and the deceased were identified as Ajit from Nilgiri and Akhil from Punnapra. A vegetable truck traveling from Kozhencherry to Pathanamthitta collided with their vehicle, seriously injuring Surjith, a third member from Mutukulam in Alappuzha. The accident caused significant damage to the troupe's pickup van, which belonged to a local of Punnapra. After their performance at Seethathodu, the troupe was headed back home.

Advertisement

Sadly, there are a lot of traffic accidents in India, and most of them are the result of human error. It is essential to drive cautiously, observe traffic laws, and use caution. But just because you drive carefully doesn't guarantee other people are following rules. There are numerous instances where the pedestrian or another car causes the chaos, not the drivers who are at fault.